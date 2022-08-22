Trace Cyrus' Dating History: From Demi Lovato to Brenda Song

Demi Lovato

The musicians briefly dated in 2009 before pulling the plug on their relationship later that year.

“Demi is one of my good friends and I definitely became very, very close with her in the past few months, and it’s something I really wanted to make work. But unfortunately, we both have very busy schedules – we’re both on tour right now,” Trace said in a statement at the time. “I’m always on the other side of the world and so is she, so it just seemed like something that can’t work out at this time.”

The guitarist noted that their age difference played a role in the split. “We gave it a shot and that’s all you can do. Every time I hung out with that girl or talked on the phone with her, it was amazing. She’s someone I can totally relate to,” he added. “But she is a lot younger than me.”

Trace concluded: “When someone is that much younger, you’re looking for different things in relationships. Maybe when she’s older and we’ve both matured, we’ll be looking for the same thing and it can work out.”