2006

After spending his childhood on tour with his famous family, Trace began writing songs for his stepfather and his sister when he was a teenager. In 2006, he and Billy Ray co-wrote “Country Music Has the Blues” for the 2006 album, Wanna Be Your Joe, which featured Loretta Lynn and George Jones. That same year, he met Mason Musso (older brother of Mitchel Musso) and the pair founded the band Metro Station.