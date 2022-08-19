Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Music

Trace Cyrus Through the Years: From Metro Station to Massive Transformations

By
Metro Station's Trace Cyrus Through the Years
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
8
5 / 8
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

2012

The following summer, the Kentucky native announced that he and Song had called it quits.

Back to top