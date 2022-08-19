Metro Station's Trace Cyrus Through the Years

2018
In December 2018, Trace proposed to singer Taylor Lauren Sanders. “Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married!” he gushed on Instagram at the time. “I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders.”
Sanders, for her part, was equally effusive about the engagement: “GUYS IM STILL DYING,” she wrote after the proposal. “I can’t believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We’ve been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever. I love you so much @tracecyrus you mean the world to me and I’ve been waiting on your forever. You’re my dream man and AHHHHH I still can’t believe it. You’re amazing. I can’t wait to make babies with you. Tonight !!! Where you at ?!.”Back to top