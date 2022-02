4. She Was There for Some of Kimye’s Biggest Moments

Romulus and her husband, Ray Romulus, were on hand to support West and Kardashian when he proposed in October 2013. They were also guests at the estranged couple’s May 2014 wedding in Italy. More recently, Tracy and Ray — a music producer who has worked with the “Heartless” rapper — were spotted having dinner with Kardashian and West in Malibu in September 2021.