2021

Barker started dating Kourtney in late 2020. While Moakler told Us that she approved of the relationship, she was often caught throwing subtle shade at the romance. In May 2021, she got her tattoo of his name removed.

“It’s my ex’s name. Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids,” she said via Instagram at the time. “Bye-bye, tattoo. I think we’ll probably only need one more session on this tattoo, and I think I’ll be good. That is intense, but it’s worth it!”

She later addressed Barker ditching his tattoo of her first.

“To my new-found haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on,” she wrote on the social media platform, referring to Kourtney. “That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man [Matthew]. Once again weird!”