Shanna Moakler

In addition to her daughters’ messages, Moakler gave an exclusive statement to Us on June 30 about her ex-husband’s health scare. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” she told Us, praising Kardashian. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum also acknowledged her children’s fears, noting how upset they’ve been over Barker’s hospitalization. “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

Burgess concluded her statement with a message of hope. “Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be here for him and my children. Godspeed.”