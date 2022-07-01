How Did Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler React?

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008, told Us in an exclusive statement on Thursday, June 30. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

She also acknowledged her kids’ emotions throughout the ordeal, noting, “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

The model recognized the drummer’s past health issues in her remarks about her ex. “Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again,” she concluded. “I will always be here for him and my children. Godspeed.”