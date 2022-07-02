How Did Kourtney Kardashian React?

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she said in a statement on July 2 via Instagram Story, moments after Travis broke his silence. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

She continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”