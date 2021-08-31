OMG

Travis Barker Seemingly Responds to Scott Disick’s Younes Bendjima Message About His PDA With Kourtney Kardashian

By
Cuddle Buddies Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker PDA-Filled Trip to Italy
 Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
3
3 / 3
podcast

A World of Possibilities

“With you anything is possible,” the rocker captioned a pic of the pair on August 17.

Back to top