Love Lives Travis Barker Shares PDA-Filled Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian on Her 42nd Birthday By Sophia Vilensky April 18, 2021 Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram 3 3 / 3 Meant to Be Kourtney’s white manicure + Barker’s tatted wrist may just be the chicest hand-hold ever. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News