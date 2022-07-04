July 2022

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote in a statement via Instagram Story shortly after his hospitalization. “But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

He added, “I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment [and] I am currently much better.”

Kardashian, for her part, also opened up about the situation on social media.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she captioned her own Instagram statement. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”