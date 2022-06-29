Travis Barker’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years

June 2022

Us confirmed that Barker was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for a health issue. Ahead of the hospitalization, the California native raised concern when he tweeted, “God save me.”

His daughter, Alabama Barker, publicly addressed her father’s health scare at the time. “Please send your prayers,” she wrote via Instagram Story that same day. His son, Landon Barker, performed with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City hours after his father was rushed to the hospital.