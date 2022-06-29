Travis Barker’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years

September 2008

The musician was in a plane crash that killed four of the six people on board. Barker and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only two survivors. Goldstein died at age 36 less than a year later due to a drug overdose.

After the accident, Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent 26 surgeries. Following a three-month stay at the hospital, he had to learn to walk again.

“I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again,” Barker told Men’s Health in May 2021. “As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”

Barker also opened up about how the incident caused him to stop abusing “hard drugs.”

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’” he added. “And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”