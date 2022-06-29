Travis Barker’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years

September 2018

Three months after Barker’s hospitalization, Blink-182 canceled their tour as the drummer continued to recover.

“It is with a heavy heart to report that blink must cancel its fall mini-tour which was set to kick off September 8th on their way to headline Riot Fest in Chicago,” the band announced in a Facebook statement. “Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders. Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.”

Barker also took to social media to address the change. “I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible,” he wrote in a separate statement, noting that “the risks associated with drumming are still too great.”