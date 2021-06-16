News

Travis Scott Says He Loves ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner After Posing on the Red Carpet With Stormi

By
Travis Scott Attends Red Carpet Event With ‘Wifey’ Kylie and Stormi: Pics
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
1 / 4
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Mom and Dad

The parents got cozy on the red carpet, with Scott wrapping his arm around Jenner’s waist.

Back to top