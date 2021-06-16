News Travis Scott Says He Loves ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner After Posing on the Red Carpet With Stormi By Sophia Vilensky June 16, 2021 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 4 4 / 4 Time to Go The gorgeous trio were all in good spirits while walking the red carpet. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything We Know So Far Here’s Everything Shanna Moakler Has Ever Said About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship More News