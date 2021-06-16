News

Travis Scott Says He Loves ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner After Posing on the Red Carpet With Stormi

By
Travis Scott Attends Red Carpet Event With ‘Wifey’ Kylie and Stormi: Pics
 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
4 / 4
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Time to Go

The gorgeous trio were all in good spirits while walking the red carpet.

Back to top