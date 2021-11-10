Bethenny Frankel

“Hey, so I’m reading about this nine-year-old boy Ezra Blount who was at that disastrous concert — which should be called a travesty, actually — and they have a GoFundMe page, and they’ve raised $14,000,” the RHONY alum explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Tuesday, November 9.

She continued, “BStrong has been fully functioning and mobilizing to help with the homeless crisis, and we are coordinating homeless holiday kits to give out — 1,500 boxes — because this is a challenging time emotionally, physically, so that has been our primary focus after Haiti and New Orleans. And now, BStrong is going to donate $10,000 to Ezra’s family. We will bring the aid to his family. And we want to know if you want to donate also. You can go on bethenny.com/bstrong.”