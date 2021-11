Kim Kardashian

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” the KKW Beauty founder shared in a statement via social media on Monday, November 8. “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”