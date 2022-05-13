A New Event Safety Initiative

In March 2022, Scott announced a new project aimed at addressing challenges including academic scholarships, mental health resources and event safety.

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”

The new initiative, titled Project HEAL, was created “to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

Scott added: “I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”