How Has Travis Scott Responded?

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the rapper tweeted a statement on Saturday. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

He continued in his post, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”