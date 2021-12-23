Officially Investigating

Members of the House Oversight Committee announced in December 2021 that an investigation would begin following the tragedy, writing in a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival. … The tragedy at Astroworld Festival follows a long line of other tragic events and safety violations involving Live Nation.”

The company later issued a statement in response, noting, “Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals. We are heartbroken by the events at Astroworld and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the victims.”