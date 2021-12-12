Travis Scott Loses Business Deals

Anheuser-Busch announced that the rapper’s Cacti hard seltzers, launched in early 2021, are no longer in production. “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” the parent company said in a statement to AdAge on December 10.

The brand’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts have been deleted. A rep for Scott told TMZ that he “is not focused on business” in the aftermath of Astroworld. “His priority is helping his community and fans heal. CACTI asked AB InBev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Nike previously delayed Scott’s collaboration with Air Jordan, and Epic Games removed the performer’s emote from Fortnite.