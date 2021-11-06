Were Drugs Involved?

Chief of Police Troy Finner addressed reports that people were being drugged without their consent at a press conference on Saturday.

“One of the narratives was some individual was injecting other people with drugs. We do have a report of a security officer, according the medical staff that was out and treated him last night, that he was out and reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen, and he felt a prick in his neck,” Finner said via CBS. “When he was examined, he went unconscious. They administered Narcan. He was revived, and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if someone was trying to inject you.”

He noted that other individuals were trampled and families were still being notified.

Live Nation is cooperating and told authorities that they would give any video they had.