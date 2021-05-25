December 2020

Shortly after Trista went public with her husband’s struggles, Ryan shared his own account of his disease in a series of Instagram posts. “The following few posts are meant to address my personal health and the recent attention it has received,” he began, recounting his symptoms and the various tests he’d undergone. “I appear to be sick for some unknown reason. I do not appear to be alone in this experience. The number of people who share a similar story to mine is incredible. The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking. One must truly and persistently advocate for himself/herself if they hope to find answers or, at the very least, rule out possibilities.”

A few days later, Trista praised her partner on their 17th wedding anniversary for his “bravery and resilience” amid his ongoing health battles. Just before the new year, Ryan reflected on the power of support in another Instagram post, saying that his medical issues had helped him realize it was “necessary” to let other people in. “For me, health concerns brought on this realization, eventually forcing me to expose what I considered to be weakness,” he wrote. “Once exposed however, weakness became opportunity. I was no longer alone in my struggle. My wife went on a mission, developing a medical strategy and path towards hopeful answers while at the same time leaving daily reminder notes to keep my spirits up.”