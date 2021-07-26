June 2021

“I try to look at the positive. It’s definitely a good thing to have answers. Not knowing is so, so difficult,” Trista said during an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “Those answers come with so many more questions. It’s actually difficult. It’s been hard to see him struggle because he’s such a strong human in general. He doesn’t share that with everyone, so it’s just hard to see the person you love most in the world feeling like crap.”

The former reality star noted that Ryan’s health issues have also taken a toll on her overall wellbeing. “It’s been hard. I want him to be better. I want him to spend time with our family and make memories. When you don’t feel good it just takes away from life,” she said, tearing up. “I’m not doing great, and not just about him. I’ve been struggling for sure. I don’t know if it’s been COVID-19 or what Ryan’s dealing with. It’s been a weird year.”