May 2021

The day before the couple revealed Ryan’s diagnosis, Trista shared an update on his health and thanked his doctors for their help. “For the past year plus, this guy has been tested more than ever before,” she wrote via Instagram. “He certainly loves a challenge, but feeling sick wasn’t one he signed up for, especially when it meant he’d be suffering from paralyzing fatigue, feeling faint during short walks with Sophie [the dog], or waking up soaking wet. … He has a way to go to heal, but we are hopeful that he is on a path of healing and wanted to finally share everything with all of you who have showered us with love and support and the wisdom gained from your own journeys.”

During the May 25 episode of Trista’s podcast, the pair discussed the diagnoses Ryan had finally received. “Epstein-Barr — I showed that virus, and this weakened immune system may have allowed that to come back in,” Ryan said, adding that he changed his diet to avoid gluten, dairy and refined sugar. “On top of that, [coronavirus] … I tested positive for that. The major things now that we’re addressing are Lyme disease and mold toxicity.”

Trista advised her listeners to consult their own doctors for medical advice but expressed her desire to remain a source of support for her husband as he heals. “It’s been hard,” she said. “It’s a really difficult thing to see the person you love most in the world struggling. He’s a big, strong guy and to see him get emotional and feel hopeless — all I could really do is advocate for him, so that’s what I did.”