November 2020

Trista announced the news of Ryan’s illness to fans with an Instagram post shared two days after Thanksgiving. “We’ve been struggling for months,” she wrote. “Struggling to get answers. And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer. A HUGE relief … without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out.”

The Indiana native added that she was “thankful” for that piece of good news, but still despondent that they hadn’t yet received any answers. “How messed up is that?” she continued via Instagram. “Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. … We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice.”