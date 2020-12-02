May 2014

The pair decided to return to reality TV for season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2014. “We’ve been asked a lot of times to do different shows and it just never felt right, but this one felt right,” she told Parade at the time. “When they first contacted us, we were like, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I don’t think so,’ but the more we talked to producers, the more we realized we wanted to be able to strengthen our marriage and to show people you don’t have to be unhappy to want to be happier, you can be in a really good place and want to be in a better place. I wanted to do that for us, but also show people that it’s not a bad thing to work on your marriage.”