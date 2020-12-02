November 2020

On the day after Thanksgiving in 2020, Trista revealed via Instagram that Ryan had been struggling for months with a mystery illness. While the doctors ruled out cancer, they are still trying to find a diagnosis. Ryan also shared via social media that he began feeling “flu-like” symptoms five months ago. “If anything, I feel worse,” he said, noting that his symptoms include “almost paralyzing” fatigue, headaches, fevers, nausea, neck and throat swelling and more. “Most days I feel about 70 percent. Somedays I feel a bit better and somedays I can barely get out of bed,” he wrote via Instagram. “I don’t believe I have anything contagious as no one else in my family has been sick nor has anyone I have worked with or associated with been sick.”