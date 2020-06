Kris jenner

“I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into … you always lift all of us up and are everyone’s greatest cheerleader,” she penned. “Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart… I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you .. Mommy.”