Tristan Thompson’s Dating History: From Khloe Kardashian to Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian

The duo sparked romance rumors in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting a daughter one year later.

Khloé and Thompson continued to have an on and off romance over the years following multiple cases of infidelity on the athlete’s side. They broke up in February 2019 and got back together in August 2020.

The California native opened up about how she mended her past issues with Thompson during the KUWTK reunion.

“I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” she told host Andy Cohen during the second part of the reunion in June 2021. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

Days after the reunion episode aired, a source confirmed to Us that the pair called it quits again.