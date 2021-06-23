Tristan Thompson’s Dating History: From Khloe Kardashian to Jordyn Woods

Larsa Pippen

Pippen revealed that she was briefly linked to Thompson before his relationship with Kardashian started.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé, before Khloé or any of [the Kardashians] knew he existed,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum said in a November 2020 episode of the “Hollywood Raw​​​” podcast. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

Pippen explained that the athlete and Khloé started dating “about 10 days later,” but that she didn’t mind.

“I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me,” she clarified at the time. “I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”