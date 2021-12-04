July 2019

The former Boston Celtics player shut down rumors that he was still with ex-girlfriend Craig when he first began seeing Kardashian. “When I met Khloé, I was SINGLE,” he tweeted at the time. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards [Khloé] are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

One month prior, Kardashian explained her side of the story after the timeline of her and Thompson’s relationship was called into question. “MY TRUTH IS: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote via her Instagram Story in June of that year. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Kardashian alleged that Thompson showed her proof that things were over between him and Craig “long before” she met him. “[He] had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” she added.