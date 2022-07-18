June 2022

Kardashian revealed that she was completely blindsided by Thompson’s paternity scandal during a June 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she told the cameras. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that the power forward had “no immediate plans” to meet the son he shares with Nichols. “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the insider said, adding that Thompson “hasn’t been in communication with Maralee and hasn’t sent her any money for child support to date. This aspect hasn’t legally been resolved yet.”