May 2020

Thompson filed a libel lawsuit against a woman named Kimberly Alexander after she claimed that he fathered her 4-year-old son. He called her “a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her 15 minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that [he] is the father of her nearly 5-year-old son,” according to court documents obtained by Us.

The athlete noted that he voluntarily took a paternity test in January 2020, which “conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander’s child.” Thompson’s attorney claimed that after receiving the test results, Alexander “refused to accept the results” and accused him and those close to him, including Kardashian of “manipulating the results.” The attorney stated that the allegation was a “malicious lie.”