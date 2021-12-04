November 2018

Craig claimed in court documents that Thompson’s romance with Kardashian caused her stress amid her 2016 pregnancy. In the docs, obtained by Radar Online in June 2019, the blogger alleged that Thompson knew of the pregnancy in April 2016 and began dating the reality star four months later.

“Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst. Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” Craig alleged in the paperwork, which was filed as part of her demand for more child support.

She pointed to the unwarranted scrutiny surrounding on her split from Thompson and the arrival of their son as a source of “negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy.” Craig claimed: “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”