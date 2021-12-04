November 2020

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had,” Larsa Pippen claimed during an episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star then denied rumors that she recently had an affair with Thompson following news of his and Khloé’s reconciliation. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality,” she said. “If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up.”

A source exclusively told Us later that month, however, that Pippen had no part in Thompson’s introduction to Khloé. “No one remembers Khloé meeting Tristan before [being set up by mutual friend Brandon Jennings] or being introduced to him through Larsa,” the insider said in November 2020. “Larsa was never dating Tristan. They may have gone out in a group or met up, but they did not date.”