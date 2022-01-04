Tristan Thompson’s Messy Paternity Suit Timeline: Everything We Know

Confirmed

In January 2022, Thompson confirmed via Instagram Stories that paternity test results revealed he is the father.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”