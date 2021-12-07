How Khloe Feels

After news of the paternity suit broke in December 2021, Kardashian shared a couple of cryptic messages via social media. “I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t,” one of the quotes read. “You are currently living at least one of the prayers you used to pray,” added another. She later shared a photo of pink roses sent to her by Scott Disick.

“Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together,” a source told Us at the time. “This is a very sad time for Khloé.”