Tristan Thompson’s Messy Paternity Suit Timeline: Everything We Know

Requested Child Support

In early March 2022, Nichols filed new paperwork in order to request financial assistance from Thompson in supporting Theo. “With regard to child support, using Tristan’s income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee’s income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424,” court documents seen by Us read. Nichols also claimed that Jordan Craig, who shares son Prince with the Chicago Bulls player, “is reportedly receiving at least $40,000 a month in child support from Tristan,” and that both she and Thompson are living a lavish lifestyle.