Tristan Thompson’s Messy Paternity Suit Timeline: Everything We Know

The Alleged Engagement

According to court documents obtained by Us in March 2022, Thompson allegedly told Nichols that he and Kardashian were engaged ahead of Theo’s birth. “I’m engaged but I will be married soon,” he wrote in a Snapchat message in April 2021, per the new filing. “I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

The documents claim that Thompson added one month later that “me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage” and that they planned to move out of the United States after tying the knot. The Canada native also reportedly spent $2 million on an engagement ring for Kardashian, though they never publicly announced an engagement.

Thompson claims that the text messages are fake, while Nichols’ lawyer argued that they demonstrate the NBA player’s “unwillingness” and “refusal” to support the pair’s son. When reached for comment, Nichols neither confirmed nor denied any of the specific messages or their content.