Tristan Thompson’s Messy Paternity Suit Timeline: Everything We Know

Court Delays

“Tristan keeps delaying court appearances and has been doing everything he can to avoid a face-off with Maralee in court,” a source exclusively told Us in June 2022. “Tristan just wants this to quietly go away and for it to be resolved without him having to pay a lot in child support.”

The Chicago Bulls player’s child support case with Nichols is “still ongoing” with “attorneys from both sides are handling the matter privately,” per the insider.

A second source told Us at the time that Thompson’s lawyers filed paperwork in March 2022 claiming that he was “unavailable for a future court date.” The same thing happened earlier this month, according to the insider who said Thompson’s team alleged, “They were also unable to make a proposed court date, pushing matters back further.” The source added: “Everything is therefore still in limbo.”