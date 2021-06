June 2014

Bellisario opened up to Us about how little changed in their relationship since they got engaged.

“It’s not any different. It’s bizarre. It’s not any different,” the actress told Us in June 2014. “I’m still loving all of it.”

The Consent star also shared what date nights look like for the couple while filming their respective shows.

“We live in different cities so it’s Skyping,” she told Us.