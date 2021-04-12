True Thompson Is 3! See How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated

It’s True — she’s 3! True Thompson turned 3 years old on Monday, April 12, and in classic Kardashian-Jenner family fashion, she was honored with a grand celebration.

“[The party is] for cousins only, but we still have to decorate,” Khloé Kardashian said via Instagram Stories as she gave a tour of her daughter’s party. The at-home venue was covered in pastel-colored balloons, and actresses playing Disney princesses greeted guests at the door.

The event’s starring decoration was a large purple bounce house positioned behind the dining tables. Kardashian, 36, later shared a video to her Instagram Story of True and Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, bouncing happily as the party went on.

Other festivities included cookie decorating and slime making. Cousins such as Kim Kardashian’s son Saint, 5, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 4, were also in attendance.

Khloé and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their firstborn daughter in April 2018. A few days later, Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, shared the inspiration for baby True’s unique name via Instagram.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” Jenner, 65, captioned a photo of pink balloons on April 16, 2018. “FUN FACT … my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton … my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton … so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true.”

Since welcoming her daughter, Khloé has offered fans many glimpses into life with her mini-me. The reality star loves sharing photos of True on social media, and has also opened up about parenting on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During a February 2021 clip from the series, the Strong Looks Better Naked author got candid about giving her young daughter a sibling.

“In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child,” the reality star told Thompson, 30, in the video. “Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long. True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

On his daughter’s birthday, the basketball player posted a sweet tribute to his youngest child. The Canada native also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“My Princess 👑,” Thompson wrote via Instagram alongside a video of True running in a diaper. “Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Scroll to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the birthday girl: