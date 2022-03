Kellan Lutz

Lutz, who played Emmett, revealed that he was engaged to model Brittany Gonzales in 2017.

Following their 2019 nuptials, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together one year later. They later suffered a miscarriage when Gonzales was six months pregnant.

In February 2021, Lutz and Gonzales confirmed the arrival of their daughter, Ashtyn. One year later, they announced that they are expecting baby No. 2.