Kristen Stewart

The Happiest Season actress dated Angarano from 2005 to 2009. Later that year, Stewart started seeing Pattinson after they met on the set of Twilight. The twosome broke up after photos surfaced of Stewart kissing Sanders before briefly reconciling.

The Charlie’s Angels star was later linked to Alicia Cargile and Maxwell. In 2019, Stewart was spotted spending time with Meyer and they got engaged two years later.