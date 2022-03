Taylor Lautner

The actor, who played Jacob in the Twilight series, was linked to Taylor Swift after they appeared in Valentine’s Day together in October 2009. After their whirlwind romance, Lautner dated his Abduction costar Lily Collins from 2010 to 2011.

The Michigan native later dated Marie Avgeropoulos and Billie Lourd.

In 2018, Lautner made his relationship with nurse Taylor Dome official. They announced their engagement in November 2021.