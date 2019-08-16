Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

In Sickness and In Health

Catelynn sought treatment for her mental health and trauma struggles in November 2017 after having suicidal thoughts. After coming home one month later, she returned to rehab in January 2018 and later revealed on an episode of Teen Mom OG that she suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself…,” Lowell said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly in November 2017. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole… THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason… Thank you for your support during this tough time…. Much Love, Catelynn Baltierra.”

“I love you so much!!!” Catelynn wrote alongside a photo of herself and Tyler a month after she finished in treatment in March 2018. “And for all you haters vows say – in SICKNESS and in health… remember that… because this man has done that for me beyond what I could imagine ❤️ @tylerbaltierramtv #KeepTalkingMH#rememberURVows.”