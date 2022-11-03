Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Mini Saviors

Baltierra explained in November 2021 how having children with Lowell pushed the couple into going to therapy and become stronger people as their family lives were “insane” before getting pregnant. “We actually were thankful because it kind of helped … get this thing in check that we kind of ignored for a while,” he said during an appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. “So we really feel like, in a way, our children just saved us. They came to us exactly at the right time when they were supposed to be in our lives and helped project the healing.”